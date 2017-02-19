Mercer Comes From Behind to Sweep Maryland Eastern Shore

The Mercer Bears used back-to-back homers in the 6th, and a four-run 8th inning to come back from behind to sweep the Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks in their weekend opener at OrthoGeorgia Park.
The Bears trailed 1-0 in the first and after a 3-run third inning which included a two run homerun, the Hawks jumped to a 4-0 lead.
But Mercer wasn't rattled, they got one run back off Hunter Bening solo shot to left field in the bottom of the third. Then in the 6th, used a JT Thomas 2 run homerun, as well as a Danny Edgeworth solo homer to even the game at 4.
The Bears then strung together a few hits to score 4 runs in the 8th to give them the lead and ultimately the 8-4 victory.
The Bears are 3-0 on the year, and up next will host Georgia (1-2) on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
