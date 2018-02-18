Mercer Drops Final game with Bethune Cookman

Mercer Bears logo (Photo: Mercer University)

It was a sluggish start to the Mercer baseball game Sunday afternoon, as rain came down the first couple of innings at OrthoGeorgia Park. Kevin Coulter also gave up a 2 run homer in the first inning. Mercer tried to rally scoring a couple of runs in the 7th, but Bethune Cookman added 3 runs in the 9th to make it an 8-4 game.

The Bears then scored two more runs in the bottom of the frame, but could not come back and lost 8-6.

It's Mercer's first loss on the year (2-1) and they are back on the field this Tuesday when they host FAMU.

