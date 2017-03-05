Mercer Bears logo (Photo: Mercer University)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Jasmine Joyner's free throw with three seconds remaining - and a Mercer miss as time expired - helped Chattanooga cap a ferocious fourth-quarter rally to win a fifth-straight Southern Conference Tournament Championship 61-59 on Sunday.

Joyner, named the tournament MVP, played the entire 40 minutes, scored 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting, went 4 of 5 at the line and had 15 rebounds with four assists as the Mocs made up a 10-point gap.

Joyner's 15th rebound was critical as Mercer's swarming defense down the stretch forced three turnovers in the last 1:17. Chattanooga (21-10) held a 60-59 lead with 16 seconds remaining and called a 30-second timeout. Mercer's Alex Williams intercepted the inbounds pass in front of the Mocs' bench and flashed downcourt, dishing off to Kahlia Lawrence who found a lane and drove to the basket. Her layup attempt bounced around the top the iron and rolled off with Joyner grabbing the rebound and getting fouled.

KeKe Calloway, who buried a deep 3 to make it a one-point game with 17 seconds left, led Mercer (25-6) with 25 points, hitting seven 3s, and Lawrence scored 22.

Queen Alford and Lakelyn Bouldin scored 13 each for Chattanooga, Aryanna Gilbert 11 points with three shot blocks and three steals.

(© 2017 WMAZ)