Mercer Grabs 4th Straight Weekend Series Sweep

Mercer Bears logo (Photo: Mercer University)

The Mercer Bears grabbed a weekend sweep for the fourth straight time Sunday as they beat the Citadel 2-1 in Charleston. The Bears played their second extra-inning game of the series, and on Sunday they used an error in the top of the 13th to grab the lead and hang on to the win.

Alex Hanson hit a grounder to third, but the third baseman couldn't field it which allowed Matt Meeder to score from second base for the final run of the game.

Mercer now improves to 35-7 overall and 14-1 in Southern Conference play. They will host Georgia Southern on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

