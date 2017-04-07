Mercer Grabs First Game against Samford

Mercer Bears logo (Photo: Mercer University)

The Mercer Bears won their fifth straight game Friday evening as they took down the Samford Bulldogs 4-2. The Bears had a career night from Ryan Askew who threw his first complete game of his career. Askew (4-0) only gave up 2 runs, and struck out 7 batters.

The righty had some help from his offense early on as the Bears scored their first run of the game with an RBI double from Alex Hanson. Although the Bulldogs tied the game in the second inning, Mercer retook the lead with an Alex Crotty RBI single in the bottom half of the frame.

Then the Bears used two solo homeruns from Hunter Bening and JT Thomas to pull away with the 4-2 win. The Bears are now 6-1 in SoCon play, and have improved to 26-6 on the year.

