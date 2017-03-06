Mercer Lady Bears Await Possible Bid for NCAA Tourney or NIT

Mercer Bears logo (Photo: Mercer University)

We are a week away from finding out which teams will make it to the big dance, and the Mercer Women's basketball team will be watching closely to see if they get an invitation.



The Bears lost to Chattanooga in the Southern Conference Tournament Championship game for the second straight year this past weekend. The Mocs earned an automatic bid as the tourney champions. Meanwhile the Bears end the season with a 25-6 record and now await a possible bid for the NCAA tourney or possibly the NIT. Last year Mercer did play in the NIT, and they lost to Georgia Tech in the first round.

