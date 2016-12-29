Mercer Lady Bears beat Davidson, 67-60

Mercer Bears logo (Photo: Mercer University)

DAVIDSON, N.C. - The Mercer Lady Bears (10-3) took a trip up to John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina Thursday and are coming home with a win after beating the Lady Wildcats (2-10) 67-60.

Kahlia Lawrence put up her seventh career double-double and second of the season with a game-high 27 points along with 10 rebounds, one rebound shy of her career high. Mercer also stole the ball 15 times and scored 23 points off of turnovers in the win.

The Lady Bears owned the rebounding game in the first half, grabbing 29 rebounds (15 of them offensive) compared to 16 for the Wildcats.

Davidson got as close as two points in the second quarter before Mercer went on a 9-0 run to end the half, including a buzzer-beating three-pointer by Linnea Rosendal at halftime.

Davidson again kept it close and got the game back to a two-point deficit with a strong third quarter. But with one minute remaining in the game, Mercer's Amanda Thompson drew an offensive foul on Davidson's Justin Lyon to keep the game at 63-58 and Davidson was forced to foul the Bears the rest of the game.

The win kept Mercer's strong start going. This is the best start the Lady Bears have had under head coach Susie Gardner. The Bears improved to 5-2 on the road with the win and evened their all-time series with Davidson at two wins each.

This is the fastest the Mercer women have reached the 10 win plateau since the 1980-81 season.

Gardner was very pleased with how Mercer started the game.

"I'm pleased with the way we started tonight's game; we came out of the gates really hot," Gardner said. "We didn't shoot the ball great but we did have 15 offensive rebounds in the first half, which was the difference early on."

She was also happy with the play of Lawrence and Thompson.

"Kahlia (Lawrence) obviously had a great game scoring-wise and Amanda (Thompson) had a really big charge around the one-minute mark that sealed the game for us," Gardner said. "We had talked with Kahlia about working on her offensive rebounding and she had four in the first half. I think when her shot isn't falling initially, she's able to go to the glass to get fouled."

Mercer will wrap up non-conference play with a New Year's Eve game back at home at Hawkins Arena against Paine. Tip will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

