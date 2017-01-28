Mercer Lady Bears Take Down Samford; Win 5th Straight game

Mercer Bears logo (Photo: Mercer University)

For the second game in a row, a strong defensive performance from the Mercer Lady Bears carried them to victory.

Despite the the Bears (16-4, 5-1) shooting less than 35% from the floor, they defeated the Samford Bulldogs (9-12, 2-4) 59-49 to win their fifth straight game.

Sydni Means scored a game high 20 points, while Kahlia Lawrence scored 16 points to help the Bears get the win.

The Bears are on the road for their next game to play Chattanooga on February 2nd.

