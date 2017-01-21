WMAZ
Mercer Lady Bears take down Wofford to win 4 in a Row

WMAZ 7:15 PM. EST January 21, 2017

It was Mercer's strong defensive performance against the best shooting team in the conference, that propelled the Bears to a 54-39 victory over Wofford. 

Mercer limited Wofford to a 28.3 shooting percentage from the floor to improve to 16-4 overall and 5-1 in the Southern Conference. 

KeKe Calloway scored a game high 13 points, and grabbed 8 rebounds, and Alex Williams added 9 points and 9 rebounds. 

Up next, the Bears will host Samford on Jan. 28th. 

