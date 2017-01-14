Mercer Bears logo (Photo: Mercer University)

The Mercer Bears basketball team lost yet another heartbreaker on the year and this time to the hands of the Chattanooga Mocs 70-68. The Bears got off to a great start shooting 58.6 percent from the field in the first half, but the Mocs kept it close heading into halftime down by 4.

With 10 seconds left Ria'n Holland had his potential game tying three point attempt blocked, and the Mocs recovered the ball and made the free throw that put them up 70-66.

Holland scored a team high 22 points, and now the Bears are 8-11 on the year and drop to 2-4 in the Southern Conference. The Bears are on the road on Thursday to take on UNCG.

