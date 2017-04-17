Mercer Prepares for Georgia Tech One Last Time

Mercer Bears logo (Photo: Mercer University)

The Mercer Bears will look to extend their winning streak to a dozen games on Tuesday evening when they travel to Atlanta to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

It's the last matchup of the two game series and the Bears will try and grab the split as they dropped the first game at OrthoGeorgia Park 11-3.

Since that loss to Tech, the Bears have won 11 straight games and are now 32-6 overall and 11-1 in the Southern Conference. Tech (16-18, 4-14) has lost their last seven. Mercer's play has earned them some national attention as they are now ranked 22 in the latest Perfect Game USA Top 25 rankings.

Bears catcher JT Thomas has also been recognized for his play the last week and was named the SoCon Player of the Week for the second time this season. In four games, he batted a .444 clip, and drove in 14 runs. He also hit three homeruns in three games against VMI this past weekend.

