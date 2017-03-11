Mercer Scores Winning Run in 8th to Beat Bradley 6-5 and Take Series

Mercer Bears logo (Photo: Mercer University)

It was another back and forth battle between the Mercer Bears and the Bradley Braves on Saturday afternoon but Trey Truitt drove in the winning run in the 8th inning to give them the 6-5 win.

The Bears scored early in this game, in the first inning Charlie Madden drew a bases loaded walk and Ryan Hagan hit a sacrifice fly to go up 2-0.

Hunter Bening then hit a solo homer in the second to increase the Bears' lead to 3, but just like Friday, the Braves did not go down easily. Jean Francois-Garon hit a two run homer in the third inning that tied the game up at 3, but Mercer would respond in the bottom half of the frame and score two more runs to retake the lead.

Bradley would then tie the game again with another homerun this time off the bat of Derek Bangert in the 6th, and the Bears finally capitalized and broke the tie in the 8th as Matt Meeder scored off the Trey Truitt single.

Austin Cox was solid on the mound today for the Bears. In 6 innings, he gave up up 5 earned runs, and struck out 10 batters on the afternoon, setting a new career high.

The Bears improved to 13-3 and remained undefeated at OrthoGeorgia Park. Tomorrow they will look to sweep the Braves with first pitch starting at 2 p.m. The right handed sophomore, Kevin Coulter is Mercer's probable starter for tomorrows series finale.

