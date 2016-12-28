Mercer snaps losing streak, beat Kennesaw State

Mercer Bears logo (Photo: Mercer University)

KENNESAW, Ga. – Stephon Jelks and Demetre Rivers scored 19 points apiece as Mercer shot a combined 55 percent from the field to hold off Kennesaw State, 80-76, at the KSU Convention Center Wednesday night.

The Bears (6-7) limited Kendrick Ray – the nation’s fourth-best scorer at 23.4 points per game – to five points while additionally connecting for a season-best 14 three-pointers offensively. It was Mercer’s first road win of the year and the sixth straight victory over its intrastate rival.

An 8-2 run by Kennesaw State (4-10) cut Mercer’s lead to 76-74 with one minute and 31 seconds remaining, but Cory Kilby drained a key three-pointer and connected on the front end of a pair of free throws for the Bears’ final four points to seal the win.

With their three-game skid snapped and the non-conference slate in the books, the Bears will now shift its focus to Southern Conference foe Wofford, which they face in Spartanburg, South Carolina on Dec. 31 at 1 p.m.

