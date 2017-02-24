Mercer Bears logo (Photo: Mercer University)

The Mercer Bears softball team defeated Marist 6-3 Friday evening to snap their four game losing streak. The Bears jumped to a 2-0 lead after Quirisa Mauga knocked in two runs off a double in the first inning.

Mercer then scored a run in the third, and two runs in the fourth to lead 5-0. In the 6th inning, the Bears led 5-3, and added an insurance run thanks to a solo shot by Megan Lane.

The Bears are now 5-6 overall and will play Fort Wayne on Saturday at 2:30.

(© 2017 WMAZ)