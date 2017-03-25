Mercer Softball Splits first two against Mocs

Mercer Bears logo (Photo: Mercer University)

The Mercer softball team split the first two games as they opened Southern Conference play this weekend against the Chattanooga Mocs. The Bears fell a run short in the first game losing 4-3.

But the Lady Bears rebounded in the second game beating the Mocs 7-1. The Bears scored 6 runs in the fourth inning to help snap their three game losing skid.

Mercer (15-20) will try to take the series tomorrow afternoon when they wrap up the series against Chattanooga (10-21) at 1 p.m.

