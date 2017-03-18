Mercer Splits on Saturday in Mercer Bears Classic

Mercer Bears logo (Photo: Mercer University)

The Mercer Bears won their second straight game against Eastern Illinois on Saturday afternoon with a 7-4 win. The Bears took advantage of the 5 errors the Panthers committed and had two big homers from Caroline Taylor and Quirisa Mauga that propelled them to win.

The Bears played Eastern Michigan in their second game of the double header and lost 3-2.

Mercer (14-18) will play their last game of the Classic at 2 p.m. against Belmont.

