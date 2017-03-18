WMAZ
Mercer Splits on Saturday in Mercer Bears Classic

WMAZ 12:50 AM. EDT March 19, 2017

The Mercer Bears won their second straight game against Eastern Illinois on Saturday afternoon with a 7-4 win. The Bears took advantage of the 5 errors the Panthers committed and had two big homers from Caroline Taylor and Quirisa Mauga that propelled them to win.

The Bears played Eastern Michigan in their second game of the double header and lost 3-2.

Mercer (14-18) will play their last game of the Classic at 2 p.m. against Belmont.  

