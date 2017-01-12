Mercer Steams past UNCG, 77-64

GREENSBORO, N.C. – - Kahlia Lawrence scored a game-high 24 points to lead a trio of double-figure scorers as the Bears downed UNCG, 77-64, on Thursday night. Sydni Means had 16 points and Linnea Rosendal added 10 to round out the double-digit scoring efforts. Alex Williams pulled down a career-high 15 rebounds to lead the Bears on the boards.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Mercer surged to a 9-0 lead in the first two and a half minutes, with all nine points coming from Lawrence. UNCG slowed Mercer down and made it on the scoreboard with five points of its own, cutting the Bears’ lead to 9-5 with 5:41 remaining in the first quarter. The teams traded baskets for a few minutes, but Mercer closed out the period with six straight points to take a 25-14 lead.

The Bears controlled the game in the second quarter, outscoring the Spartans 18-9 in those 10 minutes. Mercer opened the period with a 5-0 spurt to stretch its lead to 29-14 before trading baskets with UNCG for over two and a half minutes. With 2:59 left in the half, Williams hit a layup and sparked a 7-0 Mercer run that increased the lead to 41-19 with 1:16 to play. Each team added a few more points before Mercer went to the locker room with a 43-23 advantage.

UNCG came out hot in the second half, outscoring Mercer 10-3 in the first 4:20 and cutting the Bears’ lead to 46-33. Lawrence hit a jumper with 4:48 left in the third quarter to get Mercer’s offense moving again and the Bears used a 12-3 run to go back up 58-36 with 1:51 left in the period. The final minutes of the quarter went back and forth between the teams, but Mercer led 66-41 entering the final period.

The Spartans dominated most of the fourth quarter, outscoring the Bears 18-5 in the first 7:36 to once again cut Mercer’s lead to 71-59. The Bears used late-game free throws to keep the Spartans at bay as the clock ran out and Mercer worked its way to the 77-64 win.

