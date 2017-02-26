Mercer Sweeps Hartford, Improves to 7-0 on the year

Mercer Bears logo (Photo: Mercer University)

The Bears had another strong offensive performance Sunday afternoon and scored 15 runs to beat Hartford 15-6 to claim their second weekend series sweep of the year.

The Bears started their offensive surge in the first and scored 5 runs in the inning. One of those runs came off a solo home run by Charlie Madden. The senior finished the day 2-3, 3 RBI, 2 R, and a homerun.

Then in the second inning, the Bears scored 5 more runs and had another Bear go deep. This time it was a 2 run shot by Danny Edgeworth.

Mercer never slowed down, they scored a run in the 5th and 6th innings, and then tacked on 3 in the 8th.

The Bears remain undefeated on the year (7-0) and will play their first road game of the season on Tuesday against Florida A&M.

