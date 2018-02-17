Mercer Bears logo (Photo: Mercer University)

The Mercer Bears walked-off on Saturday afternoon against Bethune Cookman in the 9th to take the second game 6-5 and grab the series over the Wildcats.

Mercer trailed 5-2 and rallied in the 5th inning with 2 RBI double from JT Thomas and a solo homerun off of freshman Lee Bassett to tie the game at 5. Alex Hanson scored on a wild pitch to give the Bears the win. Bassett's homerun was the first of his collegiate career.

Mercer is 2-0 on the season and will look for their first sweep of the year on Sunday with Kevin Coulter drawing the start at 1 pm.

