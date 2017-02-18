WMAZ
Mercer Thrashes Maryland Eastern Shore, win 15-0.

WMAZ 11:01 PM. EST February 18, 2017

For the second straight game this series, the Mercer Bears pounded Maryland Eastern Shore and scored more than 10 runs.

The Bears' first four runs came in a hurry. In the first inning JT Thomas belted a grand slam to left field to give them a 4-0 lead. Then the Bears piled up 7 runs in the 5th inning, and Mercer would coast to a 15-0 victory. 

Austin Cox drew the start and in 2.2 innings, he struck out 5, allowed no runs, and only gave up a single hit. 

Thomas went 3-3 a the plate pushing in 6 runs, 4 of them off the Grand Slam in the first. The Bears also had a lot of help on the mound, as 6 pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts, and a shut out. 

The Bears will play the final game of the series against Maryland Eastern Shore on Sunday, at 1 p.m.

