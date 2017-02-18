Mercer Thrashes Maryland Eastern Shore, win 15-0.

Mercer Bears logo (Photo: Mercer University)

For the second straight game this series, the Mercer Bears pounded Maryland Eastern Shore and scored more than 10 runs.

The Bears' first four runs came in a hurry. In the first inning JT Thomas belted a grand slam to left field to give them a 4-0 lead. Then the Bears piled up 7 runs in the 5th inning, and Mercer would coast to a 15-0 victory.

Austin Cox drew the start and in 2.2 innings, he struck out 5, allowed no runs, and only gave up a single hit.

Thomas went 3-3 a the plate pushing in 6 runs, 4 of them off the Grand Slam in the first. The Bears also had a lot of help on the mound, as 6 pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts, and a shut out.

The Bears will play the final game of the series against Maryland Eastern Shore on Sunday, at 1 p.m.

