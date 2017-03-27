Mercer to host Georgia Tech on Tuesday

Mercer Bears logo (Photo: Mercer University)

The Mercer Bears are getting ready for a rivalry game this week as the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are heading to Macon to play at OrthoGeorgia Park.

Mercer has played extremely well at home this year, they are 14-2, but the Bears will also try to improve to 5-0 against teams in Georgia.

In the last ten meetings, the teams have gone 5-5.

First pitch between Mercer (21-5) and Georgia Tech (13-9) is set for 6 p.m.

