Mercer tops Southern Conference with 52 on Fall Academic All-Conference Team

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Mercer student-athletes showed off their prowess both on the field and in the classroom during the Fall 2016 earning a Southern Conference-best 52 spots on the Fall Academic All-Conference team, according to the Southern Conference Office.

This is Mercer's third fall semester in a row in which it has led the conference in academic all-conference selections.

The 52 selections are also the most Mercer has ever had on the team. For the fall 2015 semester, 50 studnet-athletes were selected, and for the fall 2014 semester, 40 student-athletes were selected.

At least two athletes from every fall sport offered by Mercer made the academic team, led by the football team's 18 selections. 13 student-athletes were selected from the women's soccer team, eight were selected from the volleyball team, six were selected from the men's soccer team, five were selected from the women's cross country team and two were selected from the men's cross country team.

Mercer also topped the Southern Conference in academic selections in football, women's soccer and volleyball.

Nine student-athletes in the conference maintain 4.0 GPAs and three of them are Bears: Courtney Czerniak from the women's cross country team, Corey Lockett from the football team and Tori Penrod from the volleyball team.

Five central Georgia natives were selected: Bethanie Bailey (Warner Robins, Veterans High School) of the women's cross country team, Sytavious Brown (Cordele, Crisp County High School) of the football team, Clifford "C.J." Kleckley (Macon, Rutland High School) of the football team, Lockett (Warner Robins, Northside High School) of the football team and Tyler Ward (Macon, Tattnall Square Academy) of the football team.

318 student-athletes from the Southern Conference were selected for the academic all-conference team. For the full list, click here.

To be considered for the academic all-conference team, Southern Conference student-athletes must have at leas a 3.3 cumulative GPA going into the fall semester and must compete in at least one-half of their team's competitions during the fall season. Student-athletes must also have completed at least three semesters at their school. True freshmen and first-year transfers are ineligible for this award.

Full list of Mercer student-athletes selected:

Justin Hanson, Sophomore, Men's Cross Country

McHenry "Mac" Power, Sophomore, Men's Cross Country

Bethanie Bailey, Sophomore, Women's Cross Country

Courtney Czerniak, Junior, Women's Cross Country

Shannon Millikin, Senior, Women's Cross Country

Victoria Rogers, Senior, Women's Cross Country

Brianna Wahy, Senior, Women's Cross Country

Oluwatosin "Tosin" Aguebor, Senior, Football

Samuel "Sam" Arrington, Redshirt Senior, Football

Lemarkus Bailey, Junior, Football

Robert Brown, Senior, Football

Sytavious Brown, Redshirt Senior, Football

Tanner Brumby, Redshirt Sophomore, Football

Coleman "Cole" Fisher, Sophomore, Football

Michael "Mike" Gray, Senior, Football

Brandon Gurley, Redshirt Sophomore, Football

Dorian Kithcart, Redshirt Freshman, Football

Clifford "C.J." Kleckley, Senior, Football

Phillip "Jagger" Lieb, Junior, Football

Corey Lockett, Senior, Football

Thomas Marchman, Junior, Football

Steven Nixon, Redshirt Freshman, Football

John Russ, Senior, Football

Tyler Ward, Senior, Football

Charles "Caleb" Yates, Junior, Football

Ian Antley, Senior, Men's Soccer

William Antley, Redshirt Junior, Men's Soccer

Priest "Airrion" Blackstock, Junior, Men's Soccer

Jeremy Booth, Redshirt Junior, Men's Soccer

Jake Mezei, Sophomore, Men's Soccer

Gabriel "Gabe" Tucker, Redshirt Sophomore, Men's Soccer

Mary "Annie" Barrett, Senior, Women's Soccer

Valeria Bermeo, Junior, Women's Soccer

Jorden Christensen, Sophomore, Women's Soccer

Madison "Maddie" Clark, Redshirt Sophomore, Women's Soccer

Katelyn Dimopoulos, Senior, Women's Soccer

Kaitlyn McBride, Senior, Women's Soccer

Haley McDuffee, Sophomore, Women's Soccer

Cristina Mursuli, Senior, Women's Soccer

Abigail "Abbey" Reddig, Senior, Women's Soccer

Isabel Rothschadl, Junior, Women's Soccer

Caroline Smith, Sophomore, Women's Soccer

Haleigh Svede, Senior, Women's Soccer

Jamilah Tejan, Senior, Women's Soccer

Paige Alsten, Sophomore, Volleyball

Maria Avramova, Sophomore, Volleyball

Danielle Faust, Sophomore, Volleyball

Emily Krogman, Junior, Volleyball

Morgan MacGilvary, Junior, Volleyball

Gabriella "Gabbi" Meyering, Junior, Volleyball

Victoria "Tori" Penrod, Senior, Volleyball

Heather Swann, Sophomore, Volleyball

