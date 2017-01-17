Mercer tops Southern Conference with 52 on Fall Academic All-Conference Team

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Mercer student-athletes showed off their prowess both on the field and in the classroom during the Fall 2016 earning a Southern Conference-best 52 spots on the Fall Academic All-Conference team, according to the Southern Conference Office.
This is Mercer's third fall semester in a row in which it has led the conference in academic all-conference selections.
The 52 selections are also the most Mercer has ever had on the team. For the fall 2015 semester, 50 studnet-athletes were selected, and for the fall 2014 semester, 40 student-athletes were selected.
At least two athletes from every fall sport offered by Mercer made the academic team, led by the football team's 18 selections. 13 student-athletes were selected from the women's soccer team, eight were selected from the volleyball team, six were selected from the men's soccer team, five were selected from the women's cross country team and two were selected from the men's cross country team.
Mercer also topped the Southern Conference in academic selections in football, women's soccer and volleyball.
Nine student-athletes in the conference maintain 4.0 GPAs and three of them are Bears: Courtney Czerniak from the women's cross country team, Corey Lockett from the football team and Tori Penrod from the volleyball team.
Five central Georgia natives were selected: Bethanie Bailey (Warner Robins, Veterans High School) of the women's cross country team, Sytavious Brown (Cordele, Crisp County High School) of the football team, Clifford "C.J." Kleckley (Macon, Rutland High School) of the football team, Lockett (Warner Robins, Northside High School) of the football team and Tyler Ward (Macon, Tattnall Square Academy) of the football team.
318 student-athletes from the Southern Conference were selected for the academic all-conference team. For the full list, click here.
To be considered for the academic all-conference team, Southern Conference student-athletes must have at leas a 3.3 cumulative GPA going into the fall semester and must compete in at least one-half of their team's competitions during the fall season. Student-athletes must also have completed at least three semesters at their school. True freshmen and first-year transfers are ineligible for this award.
Full list of Mercer student-athletes selected:
- Justin Hanson, Sophomore, Men's Cross Country
- McHenry "Mac" Power, Sophomore, Men's Cross Country
- Bethanie Bailey, Sophomore, Women's Cross Country
- Courtney Czerniak, Junior, Women's Cross Country
- Shannon Millikin, Senior, Women's Cross Country
- Victoria Rogers, Senior, Women's Cross Country
- Brianna Wahy, Senior, Women's Cross Country
- Oluwatosin "Tosin" Aguebor, Senior, Football
- Samuel "Sam" Arrington, Redshirt Senior, Football
- Lemarkus Bailey, Junior, Football
- Robert Brown, Senior, Football
- Sytavious Brown, Redshirt Senior, Football
- Tanner Brumby, Redshirt Sophomore, Football
- Coleman "Cole" Fisher, Sophomore, Football
- Michael "Mike" Gray, Senior, Football
- Brandon Gurley, Redshirt Sophomore, Football
- Dorian Kithcart, Redshirt Freshman, Football
- Clifford "C.J." Kleckley, Senior, Football
- Phillip "Jagger" Lieb, Junior, Football
- Corey Lockett, Senior, Football
- Thomas Marchman, Junior, Football
- Steven Nixon, Redshirt Freshman, Football
- John Russ, Senior, Football
- Tyler Ward, Senior, Football
- Charles "Caleb" Yates, Junior, Football
- Ian Antley, Senior, Men's Soccer
- William Antley, Redshirt Junior, Men's Soccer
- Priest "Airrion" Blackstock, Junior, Men's Soccer
- Jeremy Booth, Redshirt Junior, Men's Soccer
- Jake Mezei, Sophomore, Men's Soccer
- Gabriel "Gabe" Tucker, Redshirt Sophomore, Men's Soccer
- Mary "Annie" Barrett, Senior, Women's Soccer
- Valeria Bermeo, Junior, Women's Soccer
- Jorden Christensen, Sophomore, Women's Soccer
- Madison "Maddie" Clark, Redshirt Sophomore, Women's Soccer
- Katelyn Dimopoulos, Senior, Women's Soccer
- Kaitlyn McBride, Senior, Women's Soccer
- Haley McDuffee, Sophomore, Women's Soccer
- Cristina Mursuli, Senior, Women's Soccer
- Abigail "Abbey" Reddig, Senior, Women's Soccer
- Isabel Rothschadl, Junior, Women's Soccer
- Caroline Smith, Sophomore, Women's Soccer
- Haleigh Svede, Senior, Women's Soccer
- Jamilah Tejan, Senior, Women's Soccer
- Paige Alsten, Sophomore, Volleyball
- Maria Avramova, Sophomore, Volleyball
- Danielle Faust, Sophomore, Volleyball
- Emily Krogman, Junior, Volleyball
- Morgan MacGilvary, Junior, Volleyball
- Gabriella "Gabbi" Meyering, Junior, Volleyball
- Victoria "Tori" Penrod, Senior, Volleyball
- Heather Swann, Sophomore, Volleyball
