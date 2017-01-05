Mercer Women beat ETSU 72-55 in SoCon Opener

Mercer Bears logo (Photo: Mercer University)

MACON - Behind double-doubles from guard Sydni Means and forward Alex Williams, the Mercer Lady Bears beat East Tennessee State 72-55 in their Southern Conference opener Thursday night at Hawkins Arena.

Mercer started off the first quarter quickly jumping out to a 7-2 lead within the first two minutes. The Lady Buccaneers came back, getting the game within two, 9-7, at the 5:40 mark in the first. Mercer was able to hold on to the lead for most of the quarter, but with 1:16 left Shamauria Bridges hit a jumper to give ETSU the lead and they would keep it, ending the quarter with a 20-17 lead.

The game was still close about halfway through the second quarter when the Bears grabbed a 25-24 lead on a layup by Alex Williams. The game would bounce back and forth between a tie and a small ETSU lead over the last 5:36 of the half, and when the teams went in for halftime, the game was tied 32-32.

Guard Kahlia Lawrence had 18 of her team-leading 25 points in the first half and Williams had 7 of her team leading 11 rebounds in the first two quarters.

Just over two minutes into the third quarter, Mercer grabbed the lead on a free throw by Kayla Potts, but that lead was short-lived as 13 seconds later, Raven Dean would make a layup to grab the lead back for the Lady Bucs.

About three minutes later, a jumper by Lawrence would give Mercer the lead and they would hold onto it for the rest of the quarter, ending the third with a 49-44 lead.

That lead would not be relinquished in the fouth as Mercer put the hammer down on defense, holding ETSU to 11 points, while exploding for 23 points in the final stanza.

When the final buzzer rang, Mercer was on top 72-55.

William's double-double consisted of 11 rebounds and 22 points and Means' was 10 rebounds and 15 points.

Mercer will take the court at Hawkins Arena on Saturday when they host Chattanooga at 2 p.m.

