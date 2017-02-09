Mercer women crush Western Carolina 83-54

Mercer Bears logo (Photo: Mercer University)

MACON - The Mercer women (19-5, 8-2 Southern Conference) welcomed the Western Carolina Lady Catamounts (7-18, 2-8 Southern Conference) to Hawkins Arena and came out with a big win, 84-53.

Mercer started the game fast jumping out to a 10-2 lead in the first half of the first quarter when Kahlia Lawrence hit a jumper. Mercer extended the lead from there ending the first quarter with a 22-7 lead.

Mercer's defense would stay strong in the second quarter ending the half with a 46-15 lead. Lawrence had 13 points in the first half, and that would be her total for the night as Mercer would let the backups get some playing time in the second half.

Mercer ended the third quarter with a 63-32 lead and it wouldn't get any closer than that with the Lady Bears taking home the victory, 84-53.

Lawrence had seven rebounds and a steal to go along with her 13 points. She also passed 1,500 career points during the first half. Other players in double figures for the Bears were: Sydni Means (12 points and four steals), KeKe Calloway (12 points), Rachel Selph (10 points), and Linnea Rosendal (10 points).

The Lady Bears will next be on the court when they host UNC-Greensboro (14-11, 5-5 Southern Conference) at Hawkins Arena at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

