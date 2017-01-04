Mercer Women No. 13 in mid-major top 25

Mercer Bears logo (Photo: Mercer University)

The Mercer Lady Bears was voted as the No.13 team in the latest edition of CollegeInsider.com Women's basketball mid-major top 25 poll.

Mercer moved up one spot after wins over Davidson and Paine College and they are the only Southern Conference team appearing in the poll. No other Southern Conference teams received votes.

The Lady Bears are 11-3 during the 2016-17 campaign and open up Southern Conference play tomorrow night when they will host East Tennessee State at Hawkins Arena. Tip is at 5 p.m.

The is the seventh season that the CollegeInsider.com Women's Mid-Major Top 25 has been released and it is comprised of teams from the America East, Atlantic Sun, Big Sky, Big South, Big West, Colonial, Horizon, Independents, Ivy League, Metro Atlantic, Mid-Eastern, Missouri Valley, Northeast, Ohio Valley, Patriot, Southern, Southland, Southwestern, Summit, Sun Belt, West Coast and Western Athletic Conferences.

It is voted on by 31 coaches from those conferences. For a full list of voters and more information, click here.

FULL COLLEGEINSIDER.COM WOMEN'S MID-MAJOR TOP 25

1. Green Bay (11-2) 31 first-place votes

2. Quinnipiac (11-3)

3. Drake (9-4)

4. Buffalo (11-1)

5. South Dakota (13-2)

6. Ohio (10-2)

7. Gonzaga (9-4)

8. James Madison (8-4)

9. South Dakota State (10-4)

10. Drexel (10-2)

11. BYU (7-6)

12. Bucknell (10-3)

13. Mercer (11-3)

14. Troy (8-4)

15. San Diego (7-5)

16. Northern Iowa (9-4)

17. Northern Colorado (10-3)

18. IUPUI (11-3)

19. Stetson (11-4)

20. UT-Arlington (9-3)

21. New Mexico State (8-6)

22. Florida Gulf Coast (11-6)

23. Harvard (11-1)

24. Toledo (9-3)

25. William & Mary (11-1)

Others receiving votes: Jacksonville (68), Rider (67), Elon (56), Central Michigan (45), Milwaukee (42), Army (21), St. Mary's (19), Western Michigan (19), Stephen F. Austin (18), Belmont (17), Morehead St. (6), Oral Roberts (6), Western Illinois (4), Yale (3), Penn (2), Hartford (1), Northern Illinois (1)

