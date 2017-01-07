Mercer Bears logo (Photo: Mercer University)

The Mercer Bears picked up their first loss in conference play when they lost to Chattanooga 74-56. The Bears (12-4, 1-1) kept it close with the Mocs (8-8, 2-0) but Chattanooga pulled away in the 2nd quarter as they surged to a 51-28 lead, their largest lead of the game with five minutes left in the period.

Kahlia Lawrence scored a game high 24 points, and KeKe Calloway added 18 points, 6 rebounds, and 1 assist. Chattanooga outscored the Bears in the paint 40-10 and shot 60% from the floor.

The Bears have time to regroup as their next game is on Thursday at UNCG.

