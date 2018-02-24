Mercer Women's Basketball: Bears Finish Perfect Regular Season in SoCon

(Photo: Perez, Jonathan)

It was a special day at Hawkins Arena Saturday afternoon for many reasons. Not only did the Mercer women's basketball team win their 24th straight game to remain undefeated (14-0) in the Southern Conference, but they honored their five seniors including two, Kahlia Lawrence and Sydni Means who will go down as some of the best Bears in program history, but to cap it off they cut the nuts off the rim to celebrate their third straight regular season SoCon title.

The 25th ranked Bears improved to 27-2, and tied a program record by extending their winning streak to 24 games as they took down ETSU 63-48. The Bears started all five seniors Kahlia Lawrence, Sydni Means, Shon Kitchens, Alex Williams, and Kayla Potts and then honored them after the game with jersey presntations.

Mercer now looks ahead to the Southern Conference tournament as the number one seed and will try to make it to the championship game for the third straight year but are hoping to snap their two year skid in the finals. The Tournament begins on March 1st, in Asheville, North Carlina.

