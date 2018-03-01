Mercer Women's Basketball: Bears set program Record winning 25th Straight Game

Mercer Bears logo (Photo: Mercer University)

No. 25 Mercer was led by three-time Southern Conference player Kahlia Lawrence as she dropped a game high 23 points to help the Bears reach the semifinals of the SoCon Tournament for the fourth straight year.

The Bears set a new program record by winning their 25th straight game as they took down WCU 75-44. Mercer was active on the defensive side of the ball as they forced 24 turnovers and scored 28 points off turnovers. Mercer, the top seed in the tournament will take on the 5th seeded Samford Bulldogs Friday morning at 11 in Asheville, North Carolina.

Mercer swept Samford during the regular season beating them by 14 points in Birmingham and edged out a three point win in Macon.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV