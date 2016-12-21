Mercer women's basketball falls to No. 7 Florida State

Mercer's Kahila Lawrence pulls up to shoot as Florida State's Imani Wright (32) defends. Picture courtesy: Mercer Athletics

MACON - The No. 7 Florida State Lady Seminoles (12-2) were too much for the Mercer Lady Bears (9-3), coming out of Hawkins Arena with an 83-40 victory Wednesday night.

Florida State took control early on in the ACC-Southern Conference matchup. The Lady Seminoles hit their first three shots of game and jumped out to and 18-4 lead in the first seven minutes. Florida State would expand on their lead for the rest of the half and went into halftime with a comfortable 53-17 lead.

Mercer's Kahila Lawrence opened the action in the second half with a three-pointer, but that didn't bother the Lady Seminoles, who then went on a 13-0 run, expanding their lead to 66-20. Mercer went on a 7-2 run over the last 3:45 of the third quarter, but never challenged Florida State during the quarter and FSU's first half lead proved to be enough to come out victorious.

Head Coach Susie Gardner confirmed that the Bears knew Florida State was very good, but they could have competed better with the Seminoles if they had hit more of their shots.

"Well, we know that Florida State is a very, very good basketball team and I've said over and over that I would not be surprised if this team makes it to the Final Four," Gardner said. "Unfortunately, they jumped on us early and we simply could not hit shots. They shot incredibly well in the first half at over 60 percent and we shot 25 percent. I knew we'd have to play a near-perfect game, which we did not, and they played exceptionally well. I'm disappointed in the outcome, but I'm also pleased with the fight that we continued to display."

Lawrence led Mercer with 16 points. This was her eighth double-digit game of the season and moved her into 13th place on Mercer's career scoring list. The junior has scored 1260 points in her career so far. She also had four repbounds, an assist and a steal.

KeKe Calloway had nine points, three rebounds, three steals and an assist, Amanda Thompson had six rebounds, all of which were offensive and led the Lady Bears, and had two points, two steals and an assist. Sydni Means had four points, five rebounds and three steals, Alex Williams had four points, five rebounds and had a block and the Lady Bears won the turnover battle 13-18 and stole the ball 11 times.

Wednesday night's game was a homecoming for three players on the Florida State roster who hail from central Georgia. Ivey Slaughter, a Tattnall Square Academy alum, had a double-double on the night with 13 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals, A'Tayanna Gaulden from Americus had two points, two assists, two steals and one rebound, and Peach Co.'s Nausia Woolfolk had three points and three rebounds.

Mercer will take a break over the Christmas holidays. The Lady Bears will next take the court at Davidson on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 7 p.m.

(© 2016 WMAZ)