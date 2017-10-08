Mercer Women's Basketball Holds First Practice of 2017 Season

Mercer Bears logo (Photo: Mercer University)

The Mercer Bears women's basketball team held their first practice of the 2017 season Sunday afternoon at Hawkins Arena. The Bears will look to build off a 25-7 season and are also aiming to win the regular season Southern Conference title for the third straight year.

The team welcomes back an experienced core with two time SoCon Player of the Year Kahlia Lawrence, Sydni Means, Amanda Thompson and KeKe Calloway.

The season kicks off on Novemeber 10th at UCF.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV