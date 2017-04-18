Mercer's 11 Game Win Streak Snapped by Tech

Mercer Bears logo (Photo: Mercer University)

Two streaks were snapped Tuesday night. Mercer's 11 game winning streak came to end and the Yellow Jacket's snapped their 7 game losing streak as they took down Mercer 8-5.

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets claimed the in-state series against Mercer as they won the final game of the 2 game series in Atlanta.

The Bears scored two runs in the first, but in the second inning Tech scored 6 runs to take the lead, and they never looked back.

Mercer (32-7, 11-1) will travel to The Citadel this weekend for a three game series.

