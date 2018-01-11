Mercer's Gibson voted into Dugout Hall of Fame

Mercer Bears logo (Photo: Mercer University)

MARIETTA, Ga. – Mercer head coach Craig Gibson will be inducted into the Georgia Dugout Club Hall of Fame on Friday during a ceremony held by the organization at the Hilton Marietta Hotel and Conference Center.

The induction ceremony, which is part of the Georgia Dugout Club’s annual clinic, will begin at noon and is free and open to the public.

“I am honored and humbled to be inducted into the GDC Hall of Fame,” Gibson said. “It is special to be recognized by your peers, but this honor is a true reflection of the entire Mercer baseball program.

Gibson is approaching his 15th season at Mercer’s helm and owns a 470-331 overall record (.588 winning percentage) during his tenure. Consistency has become the standard at Mercer under Gibson’s watch, as Mercer is one of just five NCAA Division I programs with 35 wins in each of the last eight years, joining Coastal Carolina, Florida State, LSU and Vanderbilt.

Mercer has produced 21 MLB Draft selections since Gibson was hired in 2004, including 2016 Golden Spikes Award winner Kyle Lewis. A three-time conference coach of the year, Gibson has additionally led Mercer to three NCAA Regional appearances (2010, 2013 and 2015), two conference tournament titles (2010, 2015) and four conference regular season titles (2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017).

Gibson is one of six individuals who will be inducted as members of the 2018 class including the late Georgia College head coach John Kurtz.

“Those are six guys who have made a tremendous impact in the state of Georgia, not only in just their programs, but in the entire state,” said Georgia Dugout Club Executive Secretary Harvey Cochran. “They have met every qualification you could ask for.”

© 2018 WMAZ-TV