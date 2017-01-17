Mercer's Kahlia Lawrence named Southern Conference Player of the Week

Mercer's Kahila Lawrence pulls up to shoot as Florida State's Imani Wright (32) defends. Picture courtesy: Mercer Athletics

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Strong play against Southern Conference foes UNC-Greensboro and Western Carolina has earned Mercer junior guard Kahlia Lawrence player of the week honors, the league announced Tuesday.

This is Lawrence's second time this season earning player of the week honors. She earned the honor for her play the week of Nov. 22 as well. The only player with more player of the week honors this season is Eastern Tennessee's Tianna Tarter, who has earned the award four times.

Against UNCG (10-9, 1-3 Southern Conference), Lawrence was 8-of-16 from the field and made 8 of her 10 free throws for a team-leading 24 points. She also had nine rebounds (second on the team) and four assists (led the team) on the night, helping the Lady Bears to a 77-64 victory.

Lawrence moved up to 11th place in on Mercer's all-time scoring list during the UNCG game after she scored her 1,378th point.

Two nights later Mercer (14-4, 3-1 Southern Conference) took on Western Carolina (5-14, 0-4 Southern Conference) and Lawrence scored a team-leading 30 points. She was 12-of-22 from the floor and 6-of-9 from the free throw line. She also had a team leading seven rebounds in the 59-57 Lady Bear victory.

Through both games, Lawrence averaged 27 points, 8 rebounds and 2 assists.

Lawrence is currently leading the Southern Conference in scoring with 25.8 points per game (ppg) in conference and is second in the league in all games played with 19.2 ppg.

Mercer will next take the floor when they host Furman (10-9, 3-0 Southern Conference) Thursday night at 7 at Hawkins Arena. The Paladins are tied for the conference lead with Chattanooga and are currently riding a six-game win streak. The game will be broadcast on ESPN3.

(© 2017 WMAZ)