Michael Vick officially retires from NFL

Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick has announced that his football career in the National Football League has officially come to an end, according to ESPN.

ESPN's Josina Anderson reported that Vick told her that he was done playing football.

"In this moment right now, I'm officially retired," Vick said to Anderson. "I think it's time. I think going through the 2016 season without playing and being able to be a spectator and watch the game and enjoy it from afar and root for a lot of the players and coaches I once played for, I think kind of summed it all up for me."

Vick was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons with the number one overall pick in 2001. He played college football at Virginia Tech, where he threw for 3,299 yards and 21 touchdowns along with rushing 235 times for 1,299 yards and 17 touchdowns over the course of his two years as a starter.

The Falcons acquired the number one pick in the 2001 draft in a trade with the San Diego Chargers.

Vick was viewed as a game-changer at quarterback, as he was one of the few quarterbacks seen as a huge double-threat as he was able to beat defenses with his arm and his feet.

Vick spent six seasons in Atlanta, earning three Pro Bowl selections, and he led the Falcons to two playoff berths and an appearance in the 2005 NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles prevailed in that game, 27-10.

Vick's career hit a roadblock the next season when it came to light that Vick was the head of a dogfighting ring. He ended up spending 21 months in jail and missing the 2007 and 2008 NFL seasons.

While Vick was incarcerated in 2008, the Falcons selected Matt Ryan in the NFL Draft. Ryan became the Falcons starter and Vick was released by Atlanta.

After being released, Vick was signed by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2009 and became the team's starter in 2010. During the 2010 season, Vick earned his fourth Pro Bowl berth and led the team to an NFC East division title and a playoff berth.

Vick soon fell victim to injuries and was released by Philadelphia after the 2013-2014 season. Vick spent the 2014 season with the New York Jets and the 2015 season with Pittsburgh Steelers, playing sparingly with each team, and only starting three games for each team.

Vick did not play during the 2016 season.

On Jan. 1, Vick was welcomed with roaring applause back to the Georgia Dome during Atlanta's final regular season game at the Georgia Dome.

Vick finishes his career with a 61-51-1 record, and was 1807-3217 for 22,464 yards and 133 TDs. He threw 88 interceptions. He ran the ball 873 times for for 6,109 yards and 36 TDs.

