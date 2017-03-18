(Photo: Perez, Jonathan)

Some of the top basketball athletes from central Georgia took the court Saturday night and showcased their skills at Tattnall Square Academy for the Middle Georgia All-Star Weekend.

The players participated in various events throughout the night, which included two exhibition games, a three point contest, and a dunk contest.

Peach County's Jared Johnson went up against Westside's Niaire Dawson, and Johnson came out as the victor.

The final round of the dunk contest featured Taylor County's Lyn-J Dixon, and Bleckley County's Torenio Davis. Davis jumped over a fellow all star teammate to claim the dunk title.

The Wartown and Mactown All-star game will tip off at 5 pm on Sunday.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV