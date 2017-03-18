WMAZ
Close

Players Showcase Skills at Middle Georgia All Star Weekend Competition

WMAZ 12:33 AM. EDT March 19, 2017

Some of the top basketball athletes from central Georgia took the court Saturday night and showcased their skills at Tattnall Square Academy for the Middle Georgia All-Star Weekend. 

The players participated in various events throughout the night, which included two exhibition games, a three point contest, and a dunk contest. 

Peach County's Jared Johnson went up against Westside's Niaire Dawson, and Johnson came out as the victor. 

The final round of the dunk contest featured Taylor County's Lyn-J Dixon, and Bleckley County's Torenio Davis. Davis jumped over a fellow all star teammate to claim the dunk title. 

The Wartown and Mactown All-star game will tip off at 5 pm on Sunday. 

 

 

© 2017 WMAZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories