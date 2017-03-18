Some of the top basketball athletes from central Georgia took the court Saturday night and showcased their skills at Tattnall Square Academy for the Middle Georgia All-Star Weekend.
The players participated in various events throughout the night, which included two exhibition games, a three point contest, and a dunk contest.
Peach County's Jared Johnson went up against Westside's Niaire Dawson, and Johnson came out as the victor.
The final round of the dunk contest featured Taylor County's Lyn-J Dixon, and Bleckley County's Torenio Davis. Davis jumped over a fellow all star teammate to claim the dunk title.
The Wartown and Mactown All-star game will tip off at 5 pm on Sunday.
© 2017 WMAZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs