Millsap's free throws lift Hawks over Nuggets, 109-108

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 23: Paul Milsap #4 of the Atlanta Hawks has his shot blocked by Kenneth Faried #35 of the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center on December 23, 2016 in Denver, Colorado.(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) (Photo: Matthew Stockman, 2016 Getty Images)

DENVER (AP) - Paul Millsap capped a 9-0 run in the final 1:43 with two free throws and the Atlanta Hawks rallied to beat the Denver Nuggets 109-108 on Friday night.

Dennis Schroder had 27 points and Millsap finished with 20 points and eight rebounds for the injury-depleted Hawks.

Atlanta played its third straight game without center Dwight Howard because of lower back stiffness.

The Nuggets led 108-100 but Atlanta scored seven straight points from the line to make it a one-point game with 42.8 seconds left. Wilson Chandler missed on the other end, and Millsap hit two free throws with 6 seconds remaining to put Atlanta ahead.

Chandler missed a runner in the lane and Millsap got the rebound to seal the win.

Danilo Gallinari had 21 points and a season-high 11 rebounds for the Nuggets.

