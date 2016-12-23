Millsap's free throws lift Hawks over Nuggets, 109-108

DENVER (AP) - Paul Millsap capped a 9-0 run in the final 1:43 with two free throws and the Atlanta Hawks rallied to beat the Denver Nuggets 109-108 on Friday night.
Dennis Schroder had 27 points and Millsap finished with 20 points and eight rebounds for the injury-depleted Hawks.
Atlanta played its third straight game without center Dwight Howard because of lower back stiffness.
The Nuggets led 108-100 but Atlanta scored seven straight points from the line to make it a one-point game with 42.8 seconds left. Wilson Chandler missed on the other end, and Millsap hit two free throws with 6 seconds remaining to put Atlanta ahead.
Chandler missed a runner in the lane and Millsap got the rebound to seal the win.
Danilo Gallinari had 21 points and a season-high 11 rebounds for the Nuggets.
(© 2016 WMAZ)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs