Minor league hockey team bus rolls over; no serious injuries

PEORIA, ILL. (AP) - UPDATE (5:32 p.m.)

A bus carrying a minor league hockey team has been involved in a rollover crash and three people are in serious condition. The charter bus carrying the Columbus (Georgia) Cottonmouths of the Southern Professional Hockey League team overturned on Interstate 74 near Peoria on Thursday. Morton Fire Chief Joe Kelley says firefighters had to cut holes in the top of the bus to remove two of the 24 people aboard the bus. Twenty-three passengers were taken to a hospital, and three were in serious condition. Cottonmouths spokeswoman Abbie Meadows says none of the players or other team staff suffered life-threatening injuries. Illinois State Trooper Ross Green says it appears the bus was going too fast on the ramp from Interstate 155 onto Interstate 74 near Morton, Illinois.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A bus carrying a minor league hockey team was involved in a rollover crash on Interstate 74 outside Peoria, Illinois.

The charter bus was carrying the Columbus (Georgia) Cottonmouths of the Southern Professional Hockey League team. The team was traveling Thursday to Peoria for a weekend series against the Rivermen.

Cottonmouths spokeswoman Abbie Meadows says the bus flipped on its side off of an exit ramp near Morton, Illinois. She says none of the players or other team staff suffered life-threatening injuries.

Rivermen co-owner Bart Rogers told the Journal Star that team members suffered only "bumps and bruises," and were being taken to a hospital for treatment.

It wasn't immediately known what caused the crash.

The Cottonmouths are scheduled to play the Rivermen on Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.