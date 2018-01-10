Missouri Comeback Dooms Dogs

Georgia Bulldogs guards Charles Mann (4) and Kenny Gaines (12) embrace after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide at Stegeman Coliseum. Georgia defeated Alabama 70-63. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Jontay Porter had 15 points and 10 rebounds in his first career start, and Missouri overcame a sluggish start to defeat Georgia 68-56 on Wednesday night.



Georgia cut a second half, 10-point deficit to two on Rayshaun Hammonds' 3-pointer, but the Tigers went on a 7-0 run thanks to 3-pointers from Kassius Robertson and Kevin Puryear with six minutes left, and Missouri (12-4, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) widened its lead to 15 before sealing the victory.



Robertson added 15 points for the Tigers. Jeremiah Tilmon and Jordan Geist chipped in 10 points apiece and Puryear finished with nine.



William Jackson III and Tyree Crump each had 10 points to lead Georgia (11-4, 2-2).



Georgia led by three at the half but Missouri roared out to start the second half. First, the Tigers started scoring. Two dunks from Tilmon tied the game, and an up-and-under layup from Porter gave Missouri the lead.



Then, the Tigers shut down Georgia with a 13-2 run to open the second half, and Porter held Georgia's 6-foot-8 forward, Yante Maten, to 1 of 5 field goals midway through the second half. Maten finished with nine points.

Georgia plays South Carolina in Athens on Saturday.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV