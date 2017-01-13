MLB Teams make moves to avoid arbitration

Central Georgia athletes selecte din 2014 MLB Draft. (Photo: Major League Baseball)

The deadline for Major League Baseball teams to come to terms with players to avoid arbitration hearings was today at 1 p.m. EST and many teams announced they had reached deals.

Arbitration eligible players for the Atlanta Braves this offseason were:

RHP Josh Collementer, signed in November, 1 year/$1.2 million

C Anthony Recker, signed in December, 1 year/$800,000

RHP Aroldys Vizcaino, signed today, 1 year/$897,500

LHP Paco Rodriguez, signed in December, 1 year/$637,500

LHP Ian Krol, signed today, 1 year/$507,500

C Tuffy Gosewisch, signed in December, 1 year/$600,000

Other notable signings today:

The Oakland A's came to terms with RHP Sonny Gray (1 year/$3.575 million), and C Stephen Vogt (financial details not available).

The Washington Nationals came to terms with star outfielder Bryce Harper on a one-year deal worth $13.625 million. Harper, named the youngest unanimous MVP in league history in 2015, hit .243 with 24 home runs and 86 RBIs last year. He is a four-time All-Star and was named the NL Rookie of the Year in 2012.

The Kansas City Royals came to terms with All-Star 1B Eric Hosmer on a 1 year/$12.25 million contract. Hosmer has won three Gold Gloves and hit .266 with 25 home runs and 104 RBIs. Hosmer will be eligible for free agency after the 2017 season, but general manager Dayton Moore told the AP that he is hopeful to sign Hosmer to a long-term deal.

The Baltimore Orioles were able to reach terms with star 3B Manny Machado and closer Zach Britton on one-year deals. Machado's deal is worth $11.5 million and Britton's is worth $11.4 million. Machado hit .294 with 37 home runs and 96 RBIs in 2016 while Britton went 47 for 47 in save opportunities, had a 0.54 ERA and finished fourth in AL Cy Young voting last year.

The Colorado Rockies reach a 2 year/$29.5 million deal with 3B Nolan Arenado. Arenado tied for the NL lead with 41 home runs last year and drove in a league-high 133 runs. He has won four consecutive Gold Gloves and two straight Silver Sluggers.

The Pittsburgh Pirates signed ace P Gerrit Cole (1 year/$3.75 million) and SS Jordy Mercer (1-year/$4.325 million). They also reached a deal with P Juan Nicasio (1 year/$3.65 million).

The Houston Astros signed LHP Dallas Keuchel (1 year/$9.15 million), OF George Springer (1 year/$3.9 million) and OF Jake Marisnick (1 year/$1.1 million).

The Cleveland Indians signed closer Cody Allen (1 year/$7.35 million) and RHP Danny Salazar (1 year/$3.4 million).

The New York Mets signed C Travis d'Arnaud (1-year/$1.875 million) and RHP Addison Reed (1 year/$7.75 million).

The Boston Red Sox signed SS Xander Bogaerts, INF Brock Holt, RHP Joe Kelly, C Sandy Leon, LHP Robbie Ross and RHP Tyler Thornburg, but financial details for that deal have not been announced.

The Reds signed OF Billy Hamilton (1 year/$2.625 million).

