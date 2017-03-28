3 things to know about getting to SunTrust Park

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Braves have rolled out transportation plans on how fans are expected to get in and out of SunTrust Park in its first season.

Getting through traffic to the game will be the first challenge. Once you’re there, you’ll have to find somewhere to park.

Here are three things you need to know if you want to have a good experience at the ballpark:

#1: UBER!

Braves executives are begging people to use the ride-sharing service if they're headed to the big game.

There will be specific pick up and drop off points for Uber rides meant to ease congestion in and out of the games.* They'll do it by giving each rider a specific pin number.

“The only difference is at that point instead of being matched with a specific driver, riders will be given an individual pin and they will go to the Uber zone and they'll be able to go to any open Uber vehicle, present their driver that pin," said Luke Marklin of Uber Atlanta. "The driver will then enter it in to their app, they'll be matched, and then they'll be able to leave from the zone from there."

#2: If you drive, use WAZE.

The app has partnered with the Georgia Department of Transportation to give drivers the most up to the minute traffic information possible.

It can direct drivers to the specific lot they paid to park in -- cutting down on confusion on game day.

#3: Cobb Linc

The Cobb County bus system will have specific routes and times for people heading to the game, so no parking or ride sharing required. They're rolling out the new schedule next week, so people can plan their game day route in advance.

Whatever method game goers pick, the Braves stress planning ahead!

Friday will be a dry run as the Braves take on the New York Yankees in an exhibition game. Everyone with the organization says they'll be watching traffic closely to see what tweaks they need to make for opening day.



*Editor's note: A previous version of this story said Uber riders would be given a 5-minunte guarantee for rides. An Uber spokesperson called 11Alive to clarify that they misspoke on this detail, and the story has been updated to reflect that.

