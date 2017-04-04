Abominable 7th inning causes Braves to drop Opening Day

Apr 3, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets pinch runner Travis d'Arnaud (18) is forced out at second base by Atlanta Braves second baseman Brandon Phillips (4) on a fielder's choice by New York Mets pinch hitter Wilmer Flores (not pictured) during the seventh inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Penner, Brad Penner)

NEW YORK -- It was a pitchers duel until the seven-inning stretch.

Then, the New York Mets scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat the Atlanta Braves 6-0 at Citi Field on Opening Day.

After six and a half scoreless innings, Asdrubal Cabrera singled to center for the Mets. During the play, Ender Inciarte threw a bullet to home plate, and Cabrera was called out. A review showed Tyler Flowers' tag on Wilmer Flores was late and the call was overturned.

Chaz Roe relieved Ian Krol (0-1) and walked Yoenis Cespedes, loading the basis. Eric O'Flaherty came in, and Curtis Granderson hit a sacrifice fly that drove in Jose Reyes. O'Flaherty then walked in a run to make it 3-0 in the Mets favor. Lucas Duda hit a three-RBI double to make it 6-0.

It took the Braves four pitchers to get three outs in the seventh inning. They allowed three hits and five walks.

Julio Teheran started for the Braves and pitched six scoreless innings and had six strikeouts.

Noah Syndergaard started for the Mets and threw six innings and had seven strikeouts. Hansel Robles (1-0) was the winning pitcher after coming in the seventh.

First baseman Freddie Freeman hit a triple in the fourth inning with one out. Matt Kemp and Nick Markakis both struckout, leaving Freeman stranded.

