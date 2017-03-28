Behind the scenes tour of SunTrust Park's exclusive spaces

ATLANTA - Take this tour of the Braves brand new Clubhouse and Dugout as well as the Luxury Clubs and Suites at SunTrust Park.

This live tour will take you through the spaces most fans never get to see. Watch live, here.

The Atlanta Braves are set to play a the New York Yankees in an exhibition game but it's only open to season ticket holders.

SUNTRUST PARK AT A GLANCE

Parking

The Atlanta Braves have rolled out transportation plans on how fans are expected to get in and out of SunTrust Park in its first season.

Getting through traffic to the game will be the first challenge. Once you’re there, you’ll have to find somewhere to park.

Here are three things you need to know if you want to have a good experience at the ballpark

Food

When SunTrust Park opens and takes its place as the home of the Atlanta Braves, delicious and locally-sourced food will be on the menu.

Prices range from a couple of dollars for chips to entrees a family can split for around $15. 11Alive took a tasting tour of the concession stands at SunTrust Park and here are the top things you should try at each stand.

