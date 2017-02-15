Braves catcher: How can you not be excited about our new team?

Sep 27, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Tyler Flowers (25) celebrates his three-run home run with teammates in the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Turner Field. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jason Getz, Jason Getz)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- There's no hangover from last year's dismal season for catcher Tyler Flowers.

Forget that the Braves finished 2016 68-93 and dead last in the NL East. It's a new year and a new team, and Flowers is excited to get to work.

"I don't see how you're not excited right now with a lot of the moves we've made, new faces in here, guys that come in here to contribute, ready to work. We're looking forward to having a good, fun season," Flowers said to 11Alive.

The big moves the Braves made this offseason probably won't affect anyone more than Flowers. The Braves brought on a few new veteran pitchers to join the rotation: Bartolo Colon, Jaime Garcia and R.A. Dickey. Dickey is a knuckleballer, a pitch Flowers is already spending a lot of time trying to learn how to catch.

The pair hasn't worked together yet, but Flowers has been doing his homework.

"I spoke with him a couple times this offseason. He just reiterated repetition," Flowers said. "The guys that I've seen do it in the past tend to have something considerably different that they do, stance...how they position their glove as far as relaxing when a pitch is delivered. We'll see. It's definitely going to be a trial and error repetition kind of thing."

"The number one character attribute that one must posses to catch the thing is a willingness, a want to," Dickey said. "I don't anticipate any trouble."

For Dickey, he's worried about his own consistency at age 42.

"I think the one thing you have to be as a knuckleballer is consistent because you're always fighting that uphill battle of the unpredictability of the pitch," Dickey said. "That comes with an aura around it that you're constantly having to push back against."

The rest of the rotation includes ace Julio Teheran and Mike Foltynewicz. Others, like Matt Wisler and Aaron Blair, could see starting time, as well.

"It looks pretty good on paper," Flowers said of the rotation. "You got to like the mix of guys with good command, guys with good action, knuckleballer, lefty in there that can do some different things, Folty coming in there and throwing hard. It presents a lot of different looks for a team you matchup against for a few games."

Teheran, who went 7-10 last season with a 3.21 ERA, is seeing a change in the energy in the clubhouse already with pitchers and catchers only spending a few hours together, so far.

"It seems different already," Teheran said. "We see a lot of new faces. We all know that we've got a different team."

With several young pitchers in the Braves' organization trying to work their way up to the majors, the presence of Dickey, Colon and Garcia is invaluable.

"The young pitchers, even me, we need that advice from them. Now that we have three of them, we got to take advantage," he said.

"I was brought here to win games and log a lot of innings," Dickey said. "Equally important is being available to help shepherd whoever would like to learn and grow."

PHOTOS | Braves report to Spring Training

(© 2017 WXIA)