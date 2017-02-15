Braves feel they have 'legit' team heading into Spring Training

May 24, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (43) in the dugout before a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Turner Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brett Davis, Brett Davis)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- It doesn't matter that it was five months ago.

After an awful season, there was a glimmer of hope for the Atlanta Braves finishing the season 18-10 in Sept. and Oct. It was that silver lining that secured Brian Snitker, who was the interim manager for much of the 2016 season, the full time job.

Now, after vacations, trades and time apart, the Braves are gathering for Spring Training at Champion Stadium at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex and are channeling that late-season momentum to give them a boost into the 2017 season.

"We haven't even worked out, and I'm ready to play games," Snitker said on Tuesday as pitchers and catchers were reporting. “I think our club, what we did and what we accomplished and how we ended and going into this year, it’s a legit feeling."

"He said legit?" infielder Chase d'Arnaud asked when we told him what Snitker said. After getting over the fact that he used a cool kid word, d'Arnaud agreed.

"I'm thinking about that last month of the season, and when you bring it up, it does make me feel better about this upcoming season because we did finish very strong. Everything was running smoothly," d'Arnaud said.

There were a lot of changes in the offseason. Veteran pitchers added to the rotation, acquisitions such as Sean Rodriguez and then Brandon Phillips after Rodriguez was injured in a car accident. There are also new coaches, such as new third base coach Ron Washington.

Washington, who was the manager for the Texas Rangers for eight seasons, interviewed to be the Braves manager, but the team brought him on as a position coach. d'Arnaud got to camp early to get to work with him.

"I can tell he's really passionate about coaching, he knows what he's talking about, and he really knows the process that he's going to stick to," d'Arnaud said. "He knows how to teach guys new things and watch them fail but making them feel good about themselves at the same time."

For Washington, it's all about building relationships. He explained how he likes spending one-on-one time with his players, but expects the other guys around to watch him coach so they can be better than the last guy. It creates a competition amongst all his players.

Washington said the Braves have been a model for other ball clubs for years, and despite going through a rough patch, he sees a bright future for the team.

"They're developing character," Washington said. "They dug a whole for themselves early on, so they had a long ways to come. But the one thing it shows is that they didn't give up, and Snit has control of what's going on in that club house. As long as he has control in that club house, you're going to see good things coming on the baseball field."

Snitker knows he's still dealing with some young guys and that there will be some competition for the starting jobs. There are high hopes for Dansby Swanson, who hit .302 and had three home runs after getting called up in August. There's the potential for minor league players, like Ozzie Albies, to make their way up. However, Snitker said Albies will miss some of Spring Training while continuing to recover from a broken elbow he needed surgery on last Sept.

Pitchers like Matt Wisler and Mike Foltynewicz not only will continue to develop, but also gain knowledge from veteran pitchers like R.A Dickey and Bartolo Colon. Snitker is watching his young players closely.

"There's a lot of them that don't have big baseball cards, and you still don't know," Snitker said. "It will be interesting to see where they are right now, if they can continue to build off things they did last year."

