Braves keeping Turner Field traditions at SunTrust Park

COBB COUNTY, Ga. -- The Atlanta Braves announced their 2017 promotion schedule for their first season at SunTrust Park.

The season begins with opening weekend events April 14-16 like a commemorative ticket and magnetic schedule giveaway.

The Braves will host several theme nights for topics like Star Wars and nostalgic decades.

"Every Saturday home game, starting with the May 6 contest against the St. Louis Cardinals, will be a theme night in the ballpark. Theme nights will give fans the chance to enjoy pregame and in-game activities related to the theme, limited-edition concession and merchandise items, and the option to purchase a ticket package that comes with a themed giveaway or experience," the Braves said in a release.

They'll also have bobblehead giveaways some nights and special ticket packages for mothers and sons, scouts, first responders, LGBT people and other groups throughout the season.

The team will continue Friday Night Fireworks and Kids Run the Bases on Sundays.

For a full list of the special happenings at SunTrust park, click here.

