Braves open three game series vs. Miami tonight

Bartolo Colon #40 of the Atlanta Braves delivers a pitch in the first inning against the New York Mets on April 5, 2017 at Citi Field in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Photo: Elsa, 2017 Getty Images)

MIAMI - The Atlanta Braves (1-5) will take the diamond at Marlins Park in Miami for a two game series against their N.L. East rivals, the Miami Marlins (3-3), tonight.

This is the third straight road series for the Braves. They began the 2017 season with a three game series in New York against the Mets winning one of the three games, and then were swept by the Pittsburgh Pirates in a three-game series this past weekend.

Tonight's game will be the home opener for the Marlins. Miami began the season in Washington, D.C., facing off against the Washington Nationals. They lost two of the three games in D.C. before traveling to New York to face-off against the Mets, where Miami won two of three games in the series.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. Bartolo Colón (0-0) is scheduled to start for the Braves. He will take the bump against Dan Straily (0-1). Colón's first start of the season came against the Mets last Wednesday. He threw 6.0 innings and struck out six in Braves' 3-1 victory, but was given a no-decision as the game was decided in extra innings.

Straily only lasted 3.1 innings in his first start of the 2017 campaign against the Nationals. He gave up six hits, five runs (including a home run) in the Marlins 6-4 loss.

Schedule to pitch game two of the series for Atlanta is Jamie Garcia (0-1). Garcia threw six innings and struck out six in last Thursday's matchup against the Mets. But, he gave up four runs (including a home run) and walked two in the Braves' 6-2 loss.

Garcia is scheduled to take the hill against Miami's Tom Koehler (0-0). Koehler started last Thursday's game against Washington. He threw 5.0 innings, struck out four, gave up four hits and one run on a home run in the no-decision.

First pitch for game two is scheduled for 7:10 p.m., as well.

The Braves will officially open up their new stadium, SunTrust Park, on Friday against the San Diego Padres. Atlanta's starting pitcher for the home opener has yet to be announced. First is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. on Friday.

