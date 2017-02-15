Jun 18, 2016; Baltimore, MD, USA; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher R.A. Dickey (43) reacts after Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado (not pictured) is called safe on a passed ball in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The Baltimore Orioles won 4-2. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Evan Habeeb, Evan Habeeb)

Yes, R.A. Dickey said his new team, the Atlanta Braves, is not good, but he was trying to make a point.

"We still stink. We're terrible. We are still stinky," Dickey said when asked about the team's offseason moves. "We don't want anyone to take us seriously. I think it's going to be hard to neglect the name pedigree. If we all can play up to our pedigree, then it could be a special year."

Dickey, 42, said this because he wants the Braves to fly under the radar this year. With new faces, like Bartolo Colon, Jamie Garcia, Brandon Phillips and himself, mixed with a plethora of young talent, fans can't really put their finger on how good (or bad) this year's team could be, yet.

But we all know how last year went, and it wasn't good. The Braves lost 93 games and finished dead last in the NL East. So people aren't expecting this year's team to be a World Series-caliber team.

Continue to doubt; that's exactly what Dickey wants everyone to do.

"Being low on the totem poll sometimes is not a bad place to be in the beginning of things," he said. "It's just the same thing that makes spring fun every year, this hope that we could be something really good."

