Braves think they have the key to major turnaround

KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- Matt Kemp’s first spring training with the Atlanta Braves has given him a chance to prove a few things.

For instance, how much power is left in his swing? The answer is easy to see as Kemp blasts multiple home runs during batting practice.

Kemp, 32, even rocketed one over the center field scoreboard at Champion Stadium at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex while settling in his new Spring Training home. He feels at home already.

“I’m comfortable,” Kemp said. “It’s fun to win, so it kind of makes everything feel a little easy.”

It looked like he was feeling comfortable last season at Turner Field after he was traded to Atlanta from San Diego. In 56 games played with the Braves, he hit .280 with 12 home runs and 39 RBIs.

The Braves, who have suffered through three consecutive losing seasons, did see the momentum shift in their favor at the end of last season after Kemp joined the team. The Braves were 31-25 after the trade.

“We started scoring runs, the excitement started to come in. It was fun to come to the yard,” first baseman Freddie Freeman said on Kemp.

Freeman reaped the offensive reward after Kemp joined the team, as well. Kemp helped Freeman at the plate. After the trade, Freeman had a .340 average, hit 19 home runs and 49 RBIs.

The numbers are impressive, but Freeman is even more impressed with Kemp’s physical appearance.

“He looks fantastic,” Freeman said. “I can’t say it on air what I’ve been saying,” Freeman added with cameras huddled around him.

Braves General Manager John Coppolella weighed in on Kemp's condition after concerns last season.

“Matt looks great. Matt has done everything right. We are very fortunate to have Matt with the Braves,” Coppolella said.

The regimen is top-secret. Kemp just says he’s working and and having fun as always.

Whatever works. The Braves are quick to compare what they are seeing from Kemp now to his heydays in Los Angeles when he was putting up career highs and was a two-time All-Star.

“Kemp came in really good shape,” Ender Inciarte said.

“Kind of looks like he did when he was with the Dodgers,” Freeman said.

“I said, ‘You look like [you] did when [you] played center field for the Dodgers,’ “ manager Brian Snitker said.

“You saw flashes of what he once was,” R.A. Dickey said. “There’s no reason to think he can't return to that.”

It’s one thing to say that during Spring Training. Now, let’s see if he lives up to those comparisons during the regular season.

