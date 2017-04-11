Mar 31, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves fans sit a a bar in the Chop House prior to a game against the New York Yankees at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brett Davis, Brett Davis)

Baseball always goes well with beer.

That's likely what inspired Terrapin Brewing Co.'s latest beer, the Terrapin Chopsecutioner, which will be sold at SunTrust Park, the new home of the Atlanta Braves.

According to a menu, the Chopsecutioner is aged on Mizuno baseball bat wood chips. How can a ballpark beer get any better?

The Athens, Georgia based craft beer company really does brew the beer on bat chips. But don't worry, not used bat chips.

“We brew the Chopsecutioner and after the fermentation we transfer the beer onto the wood chips and then cool the beer down and age it. There’s some waste from bats from when they spin them down or carve them down and that’s the product that we use to age the beer. The wood chips from them making the bats and that’s what we use,” brewmaster Brian Buckowski told Matt Snyder.

Terrapin has several baseball themed beers at their taproom and microbrewery that connects to the park in The Battery Atlanta, including On Deck IPA and Swing Batter Brown 'Ale.

The Chopsecutioner is an IPA but with a "lighter body" and lower alcohol by volume. That should make it perfect for the dog days of summer at the ballpark.

PHOTOS | SunTrust Park

© 2017 WXIA-TV