The sights and sounds from Braves Spring Training

Alec McQuade, WXIA 2:44 PM. EST February 15, 2017

It's the crack of the bat, the smack of the ball in the glove. Yes, baseball is back and so are all of the glorious sights and sounds that come with the game.

Spring Training is officially underway in Kissimmee, Florida, where the Atlanta Braves will prepare for the upcoming 2017 season.

It's been several months since fans have been able to enjoy baseball, so we put together some videos from our 11Alive reporters who are spending time with the team. 

It's also your first look at the team's newcomers, like Bartolo Colon and R.A. Dickey.

Enjoy:

PHOTOS | Braves report to Spring Training

