The sights and sounds from Braves Spring Training

It's the crack of the bat, the smack of the ball in the glove. Yes, baseball is back and so are all of the glorious sights and sounds that come with the game.
Spring Training is officially underway in Kissimmee, Florida, where the Atlanta Braves will prepare for the upcoming 2017 season.
It's been several months since fans have been able to enjoy baseball, so we put together some videos from our 11Alive reporters who are spending time with the team.
It's also your first look at the team's newcomers, like Bartolo Colon and R.A. Dickey.
Enjoy:
The Knuckleballer has arrived! R.A. Dickey reports to Spring Training! @Braves @11AliveSports pic.twitter.com/74BhZasChb— Kim Smith (@KimSmithTV) February 14, 2017
.@therealmattkemp already here. #Braves fans happy to have him. @11AliveSports pic.twitter.com/iMdfd8Pjjv— Wes Blankenship (@Wes_nship) February 15, 2017
Bobby Cox has been driving a golf cart around all morning to keep his eye on #Braves pitchers. @11AliveSports pic.twitter.com/20Y4SEVATi— Wes Blankenship (@Wes_nship) February 15, 2017
First day for Bartolo Colon at #BravesST @11AliveSports pic.twitter.com/bPSNCTSV0n— Kim Smith (@KimSmithTV) February 15, 2017
Video: Matt Kemp getting going at BP #BravesST @11AliveSports pic.twitter.com/1WJm4N3l5m— Kim Smith (@KimSmithTV) February 15, 2017
Ender Inciarte leading off BP this morning #BravesST @11AliveSports pic.twitter.com/HpeyRinANC— Kim Smith (@KimSmithTV) February 15, 2017
Ron Washington wasting no time bringing the ENERGY to the @Braves ! Getting some early work in with position players @11AliveSports pic.twitter.com/0eQ0wykJdz— Kim Smith (@KimSmithTV) February 14, 2017
Watch 11Alive News at 6 and 11 p.m. for the latest updates from Braves Spring Training.
PHOTOS | Braves report to Spring Training
(© 2017 WXIA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs