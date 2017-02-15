The sights and sounds from Braves Spring Training

May 14, 2016; Kansas City, MO, USA; A general view of a Atlanta Braves cap and glove on the field prior to a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Peter Aiken, Peter Aiken)

It's the crack of the bat, the smack of the ball in the glove. Yes, baseball is back and so are all of the glorious sights and sounds that come with the game.

Spring Training is officially underway in Kissimmee, Florida, where the Atlanta Braves will prepare for the upcoming 2017 season.

It's been several months since fans have been able to enjoy baseball, so we put together some videos from our 11Alive reporters who are spending time with the team.

It's also your first look at the team's newcomers, like Bartolo Colon and R.A. Dickey.

Enjoy:

Bobby Cox has been driving a golf cart around all morning to keep his eye on #Braves pitchers. @11AliveSports pic.twitter.com/20Y4SEVATi — Wes Blankenship (@Wes_nship) February 15, 2017

Ron Washington wasting no time bringing the ENERGY to the @Braves ! Getting some early work in with position players @11AliveSports pic.twitter.com/0eQ0wykJdz — Kim Smith (@KimSmithTV) February 14, 2017

